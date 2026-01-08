Nurses say Asante is requiring them to sign away bonus pay before filling shifts

Nurses at Medford’s Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center said a new policy requires them to sign a waiver giving up extra pay before filling holes in the hospital’s staffing schedule. Previously, nurses received bonuses for working a certain number of consecutive days.

The Oregon Nurses Association said the policy, which began in December, violates the union’s contract and that the group has filed a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board. The union said the waivers, which many nurses refuse to sign, have led to dozens of unfilled shifts per day.

“Asking people to sign a waiver is not incentivizing them to work, and not incentivizing people to work is leaving us short-staffed,” said Fred Katz, an Asante nurse and union chairperson.

The Oregon Health Authority is investigating dozens of complaints against Asante for violating state staffing requirements. The agency, which is working through a backlog, fined Asante $34,000 for violations in June alone.

“I don't think the fines quite make up the difference in what it would cost to run the operation as it is dictated by the law,” Katz said. “So that may be a deliberate choice. I don't know what their thinking is.”

Over the holidays, multiple Asante departments faced a nurse shortage, with the critical care unit forced to close because it only had two nurses on duty, said ONA spokesperson Kevin Mealy.

“Nurses were in their scrubs ready to work, but Asante turned them away at the door because they refused to sign away their rights to fair pay,” Mealy said.

Asante did not respond to a request for comment.

Katz said the union had worked out scheduling details with Asante during the pandemic. But things have changed under new Asante leadership.

“This new administration, I don't think, is as eager to follow the law or as eager to pay people the incentive to come in and work,” Katz said.

He noted that staffing requirements were established to ensure patient safety and experience, as well as nurses' well-being.

“What I want is for patients to get what they need in a timely manner, for nurses to have a reasonable shot at doing a great job and going home and being proud of the job they do,” Katz said.