'When you fall down, we’ll come pick you up.' Redding repeals fee for medical calls

The Redding City Council voted this week to repeal a 2021 ordinance that imposed a $489 fee for certain non-emergency medical calls to the Redding Fire Department.

A limited rollout of the policy charged residents for “lift assists,” non-emergency calls, like requests for help after a fall.

About 500 people received a bill, according to the fire department.

The fee caught many Redding residents by surprise.

One resident, who identified herself only as Dolores, told the council during public comment that she is a cancer survivor and recently fell while playing with her dogs.

“I laid there determined not to call,” Dolores said. “Because I don't have 500 bucks.”

Margaret Hanson told the council about her 104-year-old mother.

“She falls down, you know, pick her up,” Hanson said. “It's a taxpayer service, okay? We're not big city. We're not San Francisco.”

Redding Fire Chief Jerrod Vanlandingham said about 20 departments in California have similar fees. He said public backlash was expected after speaking with other agencies.

“That's a pretty normal process,” he said. “Initial shock at first, and then it seems to level out.”

Vanlandingham said the department responds to thousands of medical calls each year. The city council approved the fee to help cover those costs and dissuade unnecessary requests that are straining the fire department’s resources.

“When you fall down, we’ll come pick you up,” said Redding Mayor Jack Munns in a statement. “The intent might have been good, but the public spoke up clearly — and we listened.”

The council said residents who already paid the fee will receive refunds. Although the city’s repeal takes effect immediately, the council must still hold two formal readings in the coming weeks to complete the process.

City council members also plan to consider applying the fee only to assisted living facilities, where trained staff are available to help residents.

