© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands on Medicaid will need to find a new therapist after CareOregon policy change

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:52 PM PDT
A person sits with palms facing upward in front of a seated group session.
rudamese
/
Pixabay
A change in CareOregon's policy will impact around 15% of its members who use behavioral health services.

CareOregon is cutting the number of therapists it works with. The change will impact around 15,000 members.

Starting in October, Oregon’s largest Medicaid provider, CareOregon, will no longer cover therapy sessions with out-of-network providers.

Previously, licensed mental health care providers could see clients with the state’s Medicaid plan and bill CareOregon and its local partners.

According to CareOregon, the change will affect about 15,000 clients, which is roughly 15% of its members who use behavioral health services.

Kalia Feldman-Klein, a licensed therapist in private practice in Jackson County, said about one-third of her clients will be affected. She said she’s referring them to providers in CareOregon’s network but worries the transition won’t be easy.

“It can take a while to find a therapist that’s the right fit,” Feldman-Klein said. “Especially if you’re in the middle of treating like complex trauma, to suddenly have to stop that treatment and find someone else is a big disruption.”

In a statement, CareOregon described the move as a return to a pre-pandemic policy, although Feldman-Klein said the organization worked with out-of-network therapists as recently as 2019, when she opened her practice.

CareOregon said rising costs and federal cuts to Medicaid are behind the decision.

“Services from non-contracted providers cost as much as 40%-95% more than from contracted providers,” the non-profit insurance provider said in a statement.

Feldman-Klein said she and other providers were notified last week about the changes.

“The suddenness of how it's being rolled out is really surprising and concerning,” she said.

In August 2024, CareOregon stopped covering therapy from graduates still completing the 1,900 supervised hours needed for a license if they work in private practice. That change means recent graduates must work for an agency or clinic to see Medicaid patients.
Tags
Health and Medicine AppfeedTop StoriesOregon NewsMedicaidMental health care
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now