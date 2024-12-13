New therapists in private practice will no longer be able to bill Oregon’s largest Medicaid provider

In Oregon, therapists who have earned degrees but are still accruing the 1,900 client hours needed for their license can accept CareOregon members if working for themselves in private practice.

Now, those associate therapists will need to work for an agency in CareOregon’s network, or one with a Certificate of Approval from the state, in order to bill the non-profit.

The change in policy will narrow career options for recently graduated therapists, according to Briana Smith with the Oregon Counseling Association.

“A lot of people who are possibly coming from out of state that want to work here may actually leave,” said Smith. She noted that private practice can provide associate therapists with better wages and independence.

Smith said the change will also limit options for clients on the state’s Medicaid program.

“This means that clients would also not have that alternative. A lot of clients who might have these insurances may be funneled into these agencies that are already overwhelmed in a lot of ways,” she said.

Oregon ranks 47th in the country for prevalence of mental illness and access to care, according to the non-profit Mental Health America.

In a statement, CareOregon said their goal is to ensure members’ access to high-quality, clinically-effective services. “This change supports member choice and access to care from a range of providers, including those who provide culturally responsive care,” according to the statement.

In a report from the Oregon Health Authority's statewide listening tour , community mental health service providers reported difficulty in recruiting and retaining therapists.

“Some Community Mental Health Programs (CMHP) asserted that OHA’s rules changed a few years ago to allow non-licensed clinicians to move into private practice, under supervision, where this had previously been reserved for licensed clinicians only. Partners shared that this shift created a shortage of providers for CMHPs and other non-profit providers…” according to the report. It goes on to say OHA will issue new rules in early 2025 to address this concern.

Meanwhile, CareOregon’s new policy for unlicensed therapists will go into effect on July 31.

