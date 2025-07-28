© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Providence Medford paused endoscopies in early July because of quality control issues

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published July 28, 2025 at 3:56 PM PDT
A stone sign that reads, "Providence Medford Medical Center"
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The entrance to Providence Medford Medical Center on January 16th, 2025.

Providence Medford Medical Center confirmed this week that it temporarily closed its endoscopy department because some equipment was not being properly sanitized.

The hospital closed its endoscopy department between June 27 and July 8 because it said some quality control steps of the cleaning process weren’t being completed.

Endoscopy procedures use a camera to look inside the human body. A Providence spokesperson said the hospital is working with the Oregon Health Authority.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Providence temporarily paused endoscopy procedures," said spokesperson Danielle Craig. "This pause allowed us to review our processes and retrain our caregiver team."

Craig declined to say how long the procedures weren’t being followed or how many patients could be affected.

The hospital said free testing is being provided for affected patients, but didn’t say what they were being tested for. During a similar issue last year at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Tennessee, patients were warned of possible exposure to HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

Providence said endoscopy procedures resumed on July 9.
Tags
Health and Medicine Top StoriesOregon NewsProvidenceMedfordmedicalhealth careAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now