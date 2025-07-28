Providence Medford paused endoscopies in early July because of quality control issues

The hospital closed its endoscopy department between June 27 and July 8 because it said some quality control steps of the cleaning process weren’t being completed.

Endoscopy procedures use a camera to look inside the human body. A Providence spokesperson said the hospital is working with the Oregon Health Authority.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Providence temporarily paused endoscopy procedures," said spokesperson Danielle Craig. "This pause allowed us to review our processes and retrain our caregiver team."

Craig declined to say how long the procedures weren’t being followed or how many patients could be affected.

The hospital said free testing is being provided for affected patients, but didn’t say what they were being tested for. During a similar issue last year at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Tennessee, patients were warned of possible exposure to HIV and Hepatitis B and C.

Providence said endoscopy procedures resumed on July 9.