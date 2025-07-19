Oregon expands emergency preparedness for Medicaid recipients

The COVID-19 Era American Rescue Plan Act provided states with federal dollars to expand Medicaid services.

Using the one-time federal funding, the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Aging and People with Disabilities program stockpiled emergency kits and rechargeable power stations for individuals receiving in-home Medicaid services.

J.D. Tilford, the agency's Medicaid services and support policy unit, estimates that more than 17,000 Oregonians currently receive in-home Medicaid services. To ensure that everyone receiving these services could get an emergency kit, APD purchased 20,000 for distribution.

In some scenarios, Tilford said, in-home providers may also receive a free emergency kit.

Each emergency kit contains food rations, water or a filtration kit, a flashlight, an emergency blanket, a personal first aid kit, a whistle, size D batteries and N95 masks.

The agency also purchased hundreds of rechargeable power stations for distribution, which can be vital for people who need medical equipment during an outage.

“Individuals that maybe rely on a breathing device such as a C-PAP at night, in an emergency where the power may go out for a day, two days, maybe even extended, those C-PAP devices are very crucial,” Tilford said.

Each rechargeable battery is also strong enough to power a mini fridge to store insulin and other medications.

The batteries and emergency kits are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, Tilford said, as the agency does not have the funds to buy more.

