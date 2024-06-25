© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | The wide array of services for Oregon seniors and people with disabilities

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 25, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Bette Davis is remembered for a long and illustrious acting career. But she also is remembered for a famous quote about aging: "Getting old ain't for sissies." Even people in good physical and mental health in their later years may notice a lack of friends and family around, and wonder where to turn for services and support.

Oregon's Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, in the Department of Human Services, works to keep older Oregonians informed of their service options, and to help them navigate many choices. We get a sketch of services, and eligibility for those services, in a visit with Rodney Schroeder and Deb McCuin from A&DS.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
