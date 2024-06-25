Wed 9:40 | The wide array of services for Oregon seniors and people with disabilities

Bette Davis is remembered for a long and illustrious acting career. But she also is remembered for a famous quote about aging: "Getting old ain't for sissies." Even people in good physical and mental health in their later years may notice a lack of friends and family around, and wonder where to turn for services and support.

Oregon's Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, in the Department of Human Services, works to keep older Oregonians informed of their service options, and to help them navigate many choices. We get a sketch of services, and eligibility for those services, in a visit with Rodney Schroeder and Deb McCuin from A&DS.

