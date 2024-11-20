Roseburg nurses get new contract amid staffing shortage worries

Nurses at Douglas County’s Mercy Medical Center said their already understaffed hospital was at risk of losing current workers if a new contract wasn’t signed soon. Staff planned an informational picket this week to draw attention to the issue.

But progress was made late Tuesday evening, after more than 20 bargaining sessions, in the form of a tentative three-year contract raising wages by 26% in the first year with smaller pay bumps in the future. That would bring staff more in line with regional wages, according to the Oregon Nurses Association. It also includes school loan forgiveness of up to $15,000, increases in benefits for front-line workers and funds for continued education.

Kevin Mealy, a spokesperson with ONA, said staffing shortages, which are affecting hospitals throughout the state, can impact patients’ health.

“A nurse is the best medicine money can buy," said Mealy.

He explained more nurses reduce hospital stays, make care more affordable, reduce infections and prevent deaths.

Mercy currently has 75 unfilled nursing positions, Mealy said. Oregon passed House Bill 2697 last year, requiring minimum staffing requirements at health care facilities. Mealy said hospitals in the state have had trouble adjusting to these new rules.

He noted the delayed agreement — a previous contract expired over the summer — is a symptom of the rise in non-local, corporate ownership of hospitals. Mercy is owned by CommonSpirit Health, the country’s largest Catholic hospital chain, based in Chicago.

“I do think that corporate ownership of healthcare, or large nonprofits getting larger and acting more like distant corporations, has affected this negotiation and is affecting healthcare in Oregon and across the country,” said Mealy.

A spokesperson for Mercy Medical Center declined to comment.

Nurses at the hospital will vote on the new contract next week.

