Providence Medford nurses stage informational picket campaign during contract negotiations

Nurses working for Providence Medford Medical Center hosted an informational picket on Wednesday afternoon. That’s not a strike or a walkout, but a way to raise awareness of their demands.

They’re asking for more paid time off, higher wages and better health benefits. They're also requesting better nurse-to-patient ratios. Currently, as many as eight patients can be assigned to a nurse during meal periods, according to a press release from the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).

Myrna Jensen, a communications specialist for ONA, said nurses need to be adequately compensated for their work.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Providence Medford Medical Center

"They feel like they have very much been dismissed, and their work has not been respected," she said. "There was a lot of talk about it during the pandemic, but now they have not seen it come to fruition in that respect."

The nurses have proposed an average 30% wage increase in the first year of a new contract, followed by a 9% raise and an 8.5% raise in the second and third years, respectively. They argue Providence’s wages are not competitive in the region.

Providence said it is eager to continue bargaining but hasn't heard a counter proposal to its own offer of a 14% increase, which equates to an approximately $7 to $8 per hour additional base wage, according to Providence Medford Chief Nursing Officer Kate Kitchell.

"Our first proposal was strong," Kitchell said. "We wanted to send a message that we're serious about finding competitive wages for our nurses in the valley."

Jane Vaughan / JPR Kate Kitchell, Providence Medford's chief nursing officer.

The contract between Providence and its nurses expired in March. No additional bargaining has occurred since Providence made its proposal.

"We value our nurses and understand that fair and competitive wages make a difference to them and where they choose to work and live. And that's why we put out, we feel, a really strong first offer," Kitchell said. "When ONA is ready to come to the table with a counter proposal, we will be ready to listen."

The Medford nurses plan to join a group mediation in early June. That would include bargaining with multiple Providence locations around the state.

"We have five, soon to be six, contracts that have expired throughout the state," Jensen said. "They want to be able to sit down and negotiate as a group with Providence. This is the best way for them to come to an agreement that is equal throughout the system."

A picket also occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Providence Willamette Falls.