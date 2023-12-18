Oregon psilocybin advocates reflect on therapy program’s first year

This year, Oregon became the first state to introduce psilocybin therapy, and industry leaders say they’ve been learning as they go.

Psilocybin is the psychedelic compound found in "magic mushrooms." Following the approval of Measure 109, it’s now legal to consume it in a service center with a state-licensed professional.

Since the first facility in Oregon opened to the public this May, 600 patients have participated in the program. And in 2024, the Healing Advocacy Fund predicts at least 2,000 more people will join in.

“There are incredible stories of healing happening as we speak,” said Heidi Pendergast, HAF's Oregon State Director, during a virtual press conference held by advocates Thursday.

Advocates say as the industry moves forward, it's prioritizing safety. Psilocybin can cause adverse effects ranging from nausea to rare cases of mania and psychosis.

“We take our responsibility incredibly seriously," said Healing Advocacy Fund Executive Director Sam Chapman, "in not only the opportunity that psilocybin therapy and psychedelic healing [represents] for so many people in need, but also understanding how important it is to get this right."

In June, several industry leaders signed onto a letter calling for the Oregon Health Authority to improve its labeling standards. A representative of the Healing Advocacy Fund told KLCC the state hasn't yet adopted those suggestions.

The letter requested that products list their rates of psilocin, a closely-related psychedelic compound also present in magic mushrooms. Pendergast said some clients have reported unexpectedly high potencies for their doses.

The state will begin collecting additional safety data when SB 303 takes effect in 2025. In the meantime, Pendergast said the program's patient screening process is careful and thorough, testing for physical, emotional and social health.

““Psilocybin is not for everyone, and we have a responsibility as a first state with regulated access to ensure that those who are seeking in needing services that this is the right fit for them," she said. "That's really happening in this initial step."

Pendergast said in 2024, the Healing Advocacy Fund will work to reduce barriers for Oregon's rural and low-income communities, and study how psilocybin could help veterans or people nearing the end of the lives.

