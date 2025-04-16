Less food, more need at local food banks after federal funding cuts

Food banks in Oregon are seeing historic levels of need.

Amey Broeker, executive director of the Ashland Community Food Bank, said that her organization is working on strategic planning for an uncertain future.

"We’re considering if we can continue to offer as much as we currently offer," she said during an appearance on JPR’s Jefferson Exchange. "It’s a very difficult question when people are showing up at your door because they’re feeling more insecure than ever to say, ‘I’m so sorry, I may not be able to give you as much moving forward.’"

The food bank doesn’t receive federal funding, but Broeker worries local grants will dry up.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Fresh organic produce is piled on a table at a Rogue Food Unites farmers market on Oct. 26, 2023.

And as food prices rise, the food bank is seeing more people show up in need — but those rising prices also mean it is able to purchase less food to give away, and people are donating less.

Amber Ferguson, executive director of Rogue Food Unites, said recent reductions to programs like Head Start, as well as potential cuts to SNAP and other programs, would have huge impacts.

"We’re going to see a crushing need show up at both the community food banks and our programs, and it will be devastating to those of us that are in service to not be able to meet the growing need," she said.

"It's going to be a tidal wave," Broeker said.

Ferguson said Rogue Food Unites, which also doesn't receive federal funding, is trying to come up with new sources of revenue so it’s not as dependent on donors.

Federal actions have had other trickle down impacts as well.

"We have seen a decrease in our Spanish speaking community as a direct response to what's happening at a federal level," Ferguson said. "We want to provide a safe environment for anybody that comes to visit us. It's a really important service."

Rogue Food Unites gives away only organic produce, and Ferguson said a lot of organic produce comes from Mexico, which is now facing tariffs.

"The fact that we have more food insecurity than we did in the Great Depression is absolutely unnecessary and shocking, and food is a human right," she said.