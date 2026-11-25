Environmental advocates will spend the next two years trying to convince Oregonians to approve a constitutional amendment that would guarantee future generations the right to a healthy and safe climate and the ability to sue state agencies and officials who infringe on that right.

Members of the Oregon Coalition for an Environmental Rights Amendment filed an initiative petition late last week with the secretary of state’s office to begin the process of getting a ballot measure in front of Oregonians in the November 2028 election. They’ll need to collect at least 1,000 sponsorship signatures to have the measure sent to the attorney general to receive a title and summary, and from there, they’ll need to collect more than 150,000 signatures from Oregon voters to get it on ballots.

It’s the second time the coalition has filed the petition to amend the Oregon Constitution, though it withdrew the first petition shortly after the first filing in 2025, according to organizer Mel Martin.

The coalition suspended its 2025 effort in part because the business lobby group Oregon Business & Industry appealed the ballot language to the state Supreme Court, and in part because the group learned it would have more money and resources in 2027 from Our Children’s Trust, the Oregon-based advocacy group behind Juliana v. United States. That lawsuit, filed by 21 young people more than a decade ago — including 10 Oregonians — sought to hold the federal government accountable for its role in accelerating climate change.

The latest ballot initiative also follows the environmental rights coalition’s failed attempt to get the Oregon Legislature to refer the measure to voters during the 2025 legislative session.

Despite a public hearing that brought out so many supporters it overflowed into two rooms, the bill, backed by outgoing Democratic state Sen. Jeff Golden, of Ashland, and state Rep. Mark Gamba, a Democrat from Milwaukie, faced scrutiny from fossil fuels associations and Oregon Business & Industry, who said at a hearing that terms such as “clean air,” “clean water” and “a stable climate” could be highly subjective and lead to expensive and endless lawsuits.

Officials from the business industry group did not immediately respond to the Capital Chronicle on Tuesday.

State accountability

If approved, the measure would amend Article I of the Oregon Constitution to state that all people have an “inherent, inalienable and fundamental” right to a clean and healthy environment.

It would also charge the state government, as trustee and fiduciary of Oregon’s surface water, groundwater, air, atmosphere, fish, wildlife and other natural resources, with protecting those resources for “generations yet to come.” The amendment would allow anyone to legally challenge the state should officials renege on their obligations to protect the environment and Oregon’s natural resources.

Gamba will propose the Oregon Legislature pass a resolution expressing support for the coalition’s ballot measure in the 2027 session that begins in January, he said.

Martin said the coalition will host events across the state during the next year to help Oregonians learn more about the proposed amendment. The coalition is also trying to connect with business groups including Oregon Business & Industry, Martin said.

“We’ve been reaching out to them and to other business entities to have a conversation, and for an authentic understanding, of what it is and what it means, because these associations and organizations represent a lot of good people who probably want the same things as we do,” Martin said.

They expect, however, that the ballot referral will go to the Oregon Supreme Court again.

“It will affect profit margins of corporate polluters that are hurting people right now, or will. So if you are focused on protecting profits more than the people’s health and safety, you’re probably going to fight it,” she said.

If it passed, it would make Oregon one of four states to make an environmental health promise to future generations in its guiding legal document. Montana, New York and Pennsylvania already have similar language in their state constitutions.

