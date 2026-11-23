Forecasters say a storm surge, strong winds and El Niño conditions will contribute to high tides for Humboldt Bay this week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Johnathon White said water levels are expected to peak from Tuesday through Thursday.

“We could have breaking waves up to 20 to 25 feet,” White said.

Flooding has been reported in King Salmon as of Monday morning. Residents had spent the weekend placing sandbags in front of homes and businesses.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation warnings for zones in King Salmon and Fields Landing. Residents should be ready to leave if a mandatory evacuation is issued.

White recommends residents in low-lying areas monitor emergency channels and keep property elevated to protect from water damage.

“If an area is closed, don't drive around a barrier,” he said. “The road or the area is probably closed for a reason.”

In January, Humboldt Bay saw record-high tides , flooding homes and businesses in King Salmon. The weather service's Eureka office predicts the coming storm surge could break that record, with waters reaching above 10 feet.

Strong southerly winds are expected to bring a swell on Tuesday morning, White said. Those winds will calm on Wednesday, but waters will likely stay elevated.

The El Niño climate pattern, which sees warmer ocean temperatures, can increase the chance of strong storm surges and flooding.