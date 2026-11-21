A group of business and transportation experts has settled on three scenarios for how the state transportation department could navigate its $240 million funding crisis — each with consequences for Oregon’s transportation system.

The 12-member workgroup Gov. Tina Kotek tasked with evaluating options for keeping the Oregon Department of Transportation financially stable met for its seventh and final time Thursday in Salem to finalize the three scenarios it would present to Kotek ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

Like in 2025, state lawmakers in January will meet in Salem for six months to negotiate policy and agency budgets. Among their biggest challenges will be addressing the transportation department’s impending budget shortfall, which the agency announced this week grew by $40 million.

But this time, it’s clear to Kotek and lawmakers that Oregonians don’t want more taxes or fees to relieve those budget woes. More than 80% of Oregon voters in a statewide vote in May rejected parts of a 2025 law to hike the gas tax, public transit payroll tax and registration and title fees.

Kotek earlier this month said she wouldn’t seek additional revenue for the transportation in her budget this time around. That approach seemed to confuse some workgroup members.

“So we’ve done all this work, and the governor didn’t recommend new taxes. Why was that?” workgroup co-chair Grace Crunican asked Kelly Brooks, Kotek’s transportation advisor.

Brooks said the workgroup’s work serves as a roadmap for lawmakers and Kotek should they once again not find new revenue for the agency.

“I just want to make sure you do not conflate that with an endorsement from her of taking no action,” Brooks said. “She believes the Legislature should take action and help solve the problem, but she wanted to make sure we had a blueprint for if that does not happen.”

Without new funding, ODOT would have to cut an estimated 500 jobs. The workgroup did not provide direction on how ODOT should prioritize funding if this happens.

Oregon House Speaker Julie Fahey, a Eugene Democrat, said in an interview that transportation trade offs are inevitable in the next legislative session.

“My priority is to keep the lights on at ODOT, not necessarily a big package that gives everyone everything that they want and fully funds every major project in the state,” Fahey said.

Scenario A: Keeping maintenance and operations stable

Each scenario is based in part on what Oregonians marked as their transportation priorities in a survey submitted to the workgroup in September.

The first scenario the workgroup discussed was raising $644 million for the agency to support current maintenance levels.

Under those circumstances, the workgroup recommends redirecting funding from walking and biking programs, passenger rail, freight and major construction projects, including bridge or culvert replacement projects, to road maintenance and operations.

“This continues service levels we have today across maintenance and operations,” ODOT Chief Engineer Tova Peltz said, adding that the funding goes toward incident response, storm response and recovery, winter maintenance and limited bridge and paving maintenance paving.

The funding would be split between ODOT, cities and counties. The trade-offs would be significant. This scenario would require the agency to cut transit services by 12% and all passenger rail service would end by 2032.

A middle ground

If the agency has $1.18 billion in its annual budget — nearly $300 million less than what lawmakers tried to raise in their initial 2025 transportation package — a middle scenario would restore some funding to programs cut under the first option, but still leave major construction projects without funding.

The money raised in this scenario would be split between ODOT, cities and counties, and provide nearly double the money for maintenance and operations than the first scenario and add millions more for transit and safety projects. It also sets aside some money for passenger rail, freight and the Safe Routes to School grant program.

This scenario would prevent an estimated 2,000 additional traffic fatalities, provide more money for the Safe Routes to School Program, and keep passenger rail in service without expansion. It also would create a 25% increase in funding for Connect Oregon, a program that supports aviation, rail and marine transportation.

A more proactive transportation system

The third scenario is the most ambitious of the options and the one several workgroup members said they preferred.

It would require ODOT to secure $1.38 billion annually — roughly $80 million less than what the lawmakers first tried to raise two years ago — to take a more proactive approach to maintaining roads and infrastructure, preserve existing transit service and keep funding for walking and biking projects in line with inflation.

Under this scenario, funding for Safe Routes to School would increase to support 20 projects annually.

Lawmakers would have to explore implementing new taxes if they wanted to pursue this option.

Like the middle scenario, this option is projected to prevent an estimated 2,000 additional traffic fatalities and maintain passenger rail service without expanding it. It would also allow the state to advance one or two major construction projects.

But even this more robust funding plan would leave gaps. Walking and biking projects outside of the Safe Routes to School program and the multiuse path grant program, Oregon Community Paths, would remain underfunded. Passenger rail would receive enough money to maintain existing service, not expand it.

Grace Crunican, a transportation executive who served as ODOT director for five years in the late 1990s, said the workgroup should advocate for the third scenario because it would give the state a more sustainable transportation system.

“The more you fix the stuff that’s out there, the better the economy, the better the return to the person that’s even paid the increased taxes we’re talking about,” she said. “They’re going to have a smoother ride and they’re going to have a healthier economy to build on.”

