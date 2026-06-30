Despite funding loss, Humboldt Bay wind terminal moves forward

Despite losing $426.7 million in federal funding last year, plans for Humboldt Bay's proposed Offshore Wind Heavy Lift Marine Terminal continue to move forward.

Harbor officials hosted a public open house Wednesday at the Arcata Community Center to update residents on the project and gather feedback before a draft environmental impact report is released, currently expected in spring 2027.

The terminal is designed to support floating offshore wind projects planned off the Northern California coast. Supporters say it could create jobs and position Humboldt Bay as a hub for the emerging industry. Critics have raised concerns about potential environmental impacts and whether the project can move forward after losing federal funding.

Community Advisory Group Chair Rachael Smith said some residents have assumed the project stalled after President Trump cut federal funding. She said Wednesday's meeting was intended, in part, to correct that perception.

“This meeting clarified for a lot of people that planning for the proposed project is continuing through the environmental review process,” Smith said. “It's an important time to get involved.”

Smith said she modeled the event after a science fair. The open house featured five interactive stations where harbor staff, engineers and environmental consultants answered questions and shared information about the proposal.

Attendees asked about potential effects on marine life, air emissions and the project's economic benefits. They also submitted written questions and comments, which Smith said will help guide future community outreach and public engagement.

Harbor officials expect to release a draft environmental impact report in spring 2027, giving residents another opportunity to review the project and submit comments before environmental review is completed.