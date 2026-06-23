Facing scorching summers, Oregon lawmakers may revisit heat pump expansion programs

The demand for more resources to support access to air conditioning continues to rise in Oregon nearly five years after the deadly Pacific Northwest heat dome, and state leaders could once again turn to a popular program to meet it.

Lawmakers last week heard testimony from affordable utilities advocates and state energy and public health officials, opening with an acknowledgement of the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat dome incident which left more than 100 Oregonians dead. The meeting came the same day that Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency over wildfires as heat and drought in the state are expected to worsen over the summer.

State Rep. Pam Marsh, a Democrat from Ashland and chair of the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, told her colleagues that many more people likely died during the heat dome due to chronic and underlying medical conditions. She said she plans to convene a workgroup on the issue of providing cooling systems in housing.

“We are looking at a summer that’s likely to be very hot,” Marsh said. “And as we look at the housing needs across the state, making sure that the housing people have is comfortable, healthy and supports them in these pretty exceptional conditions, I think is part of our mission.”

The 2021 heat dome spurred action in Salem the next year, when state lawmakers allocated nearly $25 million to encourage owners and landlords to install heat pumps through incentives such as thousands of dollars in rebates. State lawmakers provided another $4 million for the Rental Home Heat Pump Program in 2024, but state officials have since paused such incentives for most Oregonians due to a lack of additional funding.

Research has shown that heat pumps use less energy than traditional air conditioning systems by removing heat from the inside of a building and operating like regular air conditioners when in cooling mode. The 2022 law also prohibited landlords from banning portable air conditioners.

On Tuesday, state energy department officials referred to a September 2025 Biennial Oregon Heat Pump Report estimating that 25% of air conditioning equipment in Oregon would be heat pumps as of December 2025. That marks a 7% increase in the technology’s use throughout the state since 2023. The next official report is expected in 2027 and likely to come after the upcoming legislative session.

They contrasted that figure with a 2023 survey of Oregonians commissioned by the Oregon Department of Energy, which found that 58% of respondents lacked a permanent cooling system. The cost to fix that problem was estimated to range from around $500 million to more than $1 billion, far above what lawmakers have allocated in Salem over the past few years. No new study has been conducted to see if progress has been made on that figure, according to the agency.

“The warmer climate in Southern Oregon has driven more consistent air conditioning installations in housing constructed,” Stephanie Kruse, a facilities engineer at the Oregon Department of Energy, told lawmakers. “But as more of our state is experiencing more frequent and sustained heat events, the need for cooling equipment has become more urgent.”

Oregon has set a goal of installing 500,000 heat pumps by 2030. The state’s two heat pump incentive programs have resulted in the installation of 4,638 heat pumps and counting in Oregon, according to Christy Splitt, government relations coordinator for the Oregon Department of Energy.

She said the agency plans to temporarily open the rental heat pump program “towards the end” of the two-year budget cycle ending in 2027, using remaining funds such as available administrative savings.

“I’m hoping for 5,000,” Splitt told lawmakers. “That’ll be a nice number.”

Census data places Oregon at nationwide bottom

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released in May, meanwhile, places Oregon as one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to access to air conditioning, though states such as California, Wyoming, Washington and Montana all had lower rates of reported access. In Oregon, more than 18% of the state’s households are estimated to not have any access to a form of air conditioning.

The federal data relies upon estimates from 2023, but it shows that the state’s coast and Northeast areas have significantly low rates of access to air conditioning, some with less than half of households in the county. That’s often because the coastal areas of the state can rely on the ocean breeze instead of paying for cooling systems.

Jennifer Kalez, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Energy, distanced the federal data from the state’s own 2023 study.

“The Cooling Needs Study looked specifically at low-income and at-risk households in the state and differentiated between permanent cooling equipment, and broken and temporary equipment, while the (federal) data is statewide or county wide, and did not differentiate between types of cooling equipment,” she wrote in an email.

It’s up to lawmakers to decide whether to fund more of the program. In the meantime, there are also federally-funded programs for rental homes, new construction and homeowners that the state administers, such as the Heat Pump Purchase Program, which provides $2,000 for installations of heat pumps to state-approved contractors.

Brian Stewart, co-founder of Electrify Now, a volunteer-run advocacy group that promotes building electrification, said Oregon has in the past enjoyed cooler summers, which explains the federal data showing rates of air conditioning lower than other parts of the nation. With hotter Oregon summers, he said that’s changing and people are “getting the news that a heat pump is better.”

Stewart said Oregon lawmakers could also provide incentives to convert low quality air conditioners to heat pumps, particularly in light of the low-income families reliant upon Portland General Electric who have reported that high rates of energy use correspond with bills that cost nearly $300 more.

These homes could require deeper technical fixes and repairs, he said, and the price of installing a heat pump can vary thousands of dollars depending on the size of the home and type of the system, such as a solar or geothermal-powered heat pump.

“This is why incentives are so important. They reduce these kinds of barriers that people see when they’re trying to make decisions about what to do in their homes and enable them to get products that are going to be better for them in the long term,” he said. “It’s really hard to overcome ‘Wow, it’s thousands of dollars more up front, right?’ And if someone is telling you, well, you’re going to save a bunch of money in the long-term, that’s a hard argument when you’re strapped to just make the initial payment.”