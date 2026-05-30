Oregon utility regulators deny PacifiCorp's temporary rate hike request

The Oregon Public Utility Commission will not allow PacifiCorp to increase what it charges customers by 2.8% any earlier than next March.

The utility, whose service area includes a wide swath of Southern Oregon and Northern California, had asked regulators to allow an interim rate increase, citing a need to improve its credit rating.

"[Utilities] buy really expensive equipment," said Commission Chair Letha Tawney. "They fund about half of that purchase with debt. If their credit rating is bad, the interest rate for that borrowed money is higher."

Earlier this month, PacifiCorp asked for a rate increase that would boost revenues by $170.7 million. This decision does not impact the pending rate case.

"The commission is really evaluating carefully, are we at a point where reliability is at risk or important upgrades are not going to get done? And that really shapes our decision," said Tawney.

But, she said, what matters most is the utility's ability to provide electricity to customers.

"Reliability does not seem to be at risk today," she said. "That could change and we would revisit the decision."

The company paid out about $2 billion in claims to Oregonians after a series of devastating wildfires in 2020.

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