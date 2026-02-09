Oregon lawmakers seek to shine a light on balcony solar, but safety issues linger

As more Oregonians install small-scale home-based solar systems, state lawmakers are considering a proposal that would establish guidelines around what’s known as “balcony solar.”

It would also make it easier for residents to connect these devices to their homes without having to sign an agreement with a utility.

Although anyone can purchase balcony solar systems now, there are limited state regulations and standards.

But while House Bill 4080 aims to start addressing this situation, it has also raised concerns from some electricians and firefighters who worry about the safety risks these systems can pose.

Balcony solar, or plug-in solar, systems are smaller solar panel installations that can be placed in areas surrounding a home or apartment that get the best light.

They can help generate enough energy to power smaller items in a home, like the refrigerator.

While they are not designed to power the whole home, they are easy to install and can reduce electric bills by up to 30%, depending on the size of the system.

They are a way for renters or people who cannot afford thousands of dollars in upfront costs for rooftop solar to benefit from solar power.

HB 4080 essentially creates a blueprint for people seeking to install balcony solar at home, by defining which systems the state deems safe and acceptable.

State Rep. Sarah Finger McDonald, a Democrat who represents Corvallis, is one of the chief sponsors of the bill. During a public hearing last week, she said this legislation is about three things:

“Lowering energy bills by increasing access to home solar energy production, improving energy resilience, and maintaining strong safety standards.”

But opponents of the bill worry that balcony solar brings many safety issues.

Some raised concerns about ensuring outlets in homes have the capacity to connect these devices.

Others said the bill needs to follow national and state electrical safety codes.

Balcony solar first became popular in Europe, with countries like Germany and Spain leading in installations per home.

While these systems only generate small amounts of energy, they can potentially help relieve stress on the power grid at a time during moments of high energy use.

Oregon’s bill follows a similar law passed in Utah last year.

This year, 21 other states are moving forward with similar legislation, Finger McDonald said.

It also removes the requirement for connection agreements with utilities when people connect balcony solar systems to their homes.

Unlike rooftop solar, which mandates these agreements with utilities and connects solar systems to the broader electrical grid, people who use plug-in solar will not have to sign a contract or be charged fees by the utility for doing so.

These devices will not be feeding into the power grid, just generating energy for the home when they’re plugged in.

“Ultimately, plug-in solar can reduce energy costs, reduce demands on our grid, provide resilience when connected to a battery and help us meet our climate goals,” HB 4080 sponsor Finger McDonald said.

Safety concerns

But the bill also raises concerns over electrical safety, including from electricians and firefighters.

Chris Carpenter, an electrical worker with union IBEW Local 48, said smaller plug-in systems need to meet global safety standards first before Oregon creates legislation that leads people to use these smaller devices at home.

“There’s no real oversight or control around this,” Carpenter said.

“There’s nothing to stop somebody who orders this, especially in a multifamily house, they hook it up to their balcony, and they say, ‘Well, hey, the circuit looks good, so I can just plug this thing in myself,’” he said.

Some who testified against the proposed Legislation said balcony solar guidelines should go through the Building Codes Division and the Oregon Electrical and Elevator Board, where experts who understand the technology and its risks can determine how to use these devices safely.

Firefighters also raised concerns about limited access to balconies if the systems are installed in a primary exit during a fire.

House Bill 4080 is set for a work session on Tuesday.

