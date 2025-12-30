BLM increases timber sales in Oregon, triples nationwide mandated increase

The increase coincides with a provision of the tax and spending bill approved by Congress in July, that requires BLM to increase the timber it makes available for harvest by 20 million board-feet each year through 2034.

BLM data show that the timber sales through the office totalled 290.6 million board-feet this year, an increase of 66.8 million from the previous year.

According to the data, which covers annual sales back to 2005, 2025 was the third-highest year for BLM timber sales through the Oregon office by both board-feet and sale price, topped only by 2019 and 2021.

Sales this year brought in $63.7 million.

2025 was also the second-highest year for the appraised value of BLM timber sold in Oregon, and the sale price beat the appraised value by $8.1 million.

The BLM’s Oregon/Washington field office said it increased timber sales by 15% this fiscal year.