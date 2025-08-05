Gov. Kotek declares emergency drought for Douglas, Union, Morrow counties

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a drought emergency in Douglas, Morrow and Union counties. The order comes amidst a particularly dry summer season.

Union County has experienced a severe drought since June 24 while Morrow and Douglas counties have been under severe drought conditions since July 15.

The three counties requested support from Kotek in July. The governor signed the order on Aug. 1, providing an influx of resources for the impacted communities.

“Forecasts suggest that below normal precipitation and stream flow conditions are likely to continue in the counties following an extended period during spring and early summer with drier and warmer than normal conditions,” the executive order reads.

The declaration will now allow for access to funding for agricultural losses as well as reduced restrictions on water access and other state resources.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, precipitation between March and June accounts for up to 40% of annual rainfall for Morrow and Union counties. Abnormally high temperatures and further decreased rain earlier this summer compounded the situation.

This month’s declaration raises the total number of emergency drought orders declared so for this year to five. Kotek previously issued drought orders in Lincoln and Baker counties.

The newest orders are set to expire at the end of the year.

