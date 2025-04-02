© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Major legal win for environmental groups in Southern Oregon will protect old-growth forests

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published April 2, 2025 at 6:38 AM PDT
A man wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses stands in the middle of a forested slope. Next to him is a tree with an orange marking around the trunk. He's talking about something and gesturing as he does so.
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
George Sexton stands in one of the areas the BLM is proposing a commercial forest treatment as part of the Late Mungers Project

Environmental groups in Southern Oregon got a win in court this week in a lawsuit over old-growth forests.

A number of conservation groups sued the federal Bureau of Land Management two years ago over a new vegetation management plan covering southwest Oregon, called the Integrated Vegetation Management Plan. They argued the plan illegally authorized the logging of old-growth forests.

A U.S. District Court judge in Medford agreed to the ruling by a previous judge nearly a year ago.

George Sexton is the conservation director for KS Wild, one of the groups that filed the lawsuit. He said they’ve been trying to get the BLM to focus less on producing as much timber as possible.

“If they could lean into forest resiliency and collaboration, they would still be logging; It's just that logging wouldn't be the sole driver of everything they do," Sexton said.

The Medford BLM did not respond to requests for comment.

The agency can still appeal the ruling if they want to. Otherwise, Sexton said the two sides will get together to figure out how the government can be in compliance with the judge’s ruling.

“You can do small diameter fuels treatments," Sexton said. "You can do restoration thinning, but you can't go in there and just do clear cuts that are primarily designed to produce timber volume.”
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
