Wildlife crossing funding on pause amid federal freeze

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:26 AM PST
This undated artist's rendering from the Oregon Department of Transportation shows the design of an overpass crossing for wildlife spanning above four lanes of traffic on I-5, looking southwest. ODOT is expected to begin construction on the crossing in 2028 in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, less than two miles north of the California border.
Oregon Department of Transportation
This undated artist's rendering from the Oregon Department of Transportation shows the design of an overpass crossing for wildlife spanning above four lanes of traffic on I-5, looking southwest. ODOT is expected to begin construction on the crossing in 2028 in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, less than two miles north of the California border.

Federal funding that was supposed to be used to build a wildlife crossing spanning I-5 south of Ashland has been paused amid a larger review of transportation grants by the Trump Administration..

Oregon transportation officials are unsure how new policies around federal grants could affect $33 million that’s supposed to be used to build a wildlife crossing over I-5.

The money was announced late last year, and will allow animals to safely pass between two major wild areas. This section of the interstate has seen a large number of wildlife deaths from car crashes.

Jack Williams is one of the coordinators of the group of agencies and nonprofits that’s been pushing to get this crossing built. He said luckily, the state hasn’t gotten to the construction phase yet.

"So, we wouldn’t expect the federal money to be in ODOT’s pockets at this point regardless," he said. "So it doesn’t really delay this particular project.”

Williams said the state is still using its own money to get through the design and engineering phase. They don’t expect to start construction for another two years.

The newly-appointed federal secretary of transportation, Sean Duffy, has outlined new criteria to evaluate these grants. They include a preference for projects in communities with high marriage and birth rates, and prohibit recipients from imposing vaccine or mask mandates.

Officials at the Oregon Department of Transportation say they're still committed to the project and hope to learn more soon about how this project and others will be impacted by the new uncertainty around federal funding.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
