What Measure E and F would change in Shasta County

Shasta County voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to limit the county’s power to take private property and change how it replaces elected officials who leave office midterm, proposals similar to two measures they rejected in 2024.

Measure E would prohibit the county from using eminent domain to take private property for transfer to another private owner. Measure F would require certain vacant county offices to be filled by voters at the next regularly scheduled election, if that election falls within a year of the vacancy. Otherwise, at least four of the five supervisors would have to agree on a replacement, up from the three votes now required.

Supporters say the measures would give residents more control over county government. Opponents question the expense of revisiting rejected proposals and warn that the vacancy measure could delay filling important offices.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Kelstrom said he believes the earlier measures failed because Supervisor Kevin Crye pushed them without building enough support.

“So, when it came on the ballot, it looked like it was some sort of a power grab,” Kelstrom said.

Kelstrom said the measures would instead give power back to residents.

Measure E: Limits on eminent domain

Measure E would bar the county from using eminent domain to take private property for transfer to another private owner. Voters rejected a similar proposal in 2024 by fewer than 400 votes.

Opponents argue that existing state protections make the amendment largely unnecessary. California voters approved an eminent domain restriction in 2008, but that protection applies specifically to owner-occupied homes, with exceptions. Measure E would extend the restriction to all private property.

Opponents also question whether the county should revisit a proposal voters already rejected.

"Altering our charter through ballot measures should involve extensive public input and meetings with the public," the voter pamphlet says. "Amendments should reflect the will of the voters — and Shasta County voters already voted NO on this in 2024."

Kelstrom said adding the restriction to the county charter would protect residents against future changes to state law.

“We don't trust a lot of California laws, so I would much rather depend on the people of Shasta County to protect themselves.”

According to county records, Shasta County has not used eminent domain to take private property for transfer to another private owner in the past 50 years.

Measure F: Filling vacant eected offices

Measure F would change how the county fills vacancies in elected department head offices, such as sheriff. It would not apply to the Board of Supervisors.

The county charter already allows supervisors to fill vacancies on their own board by appointment or special election, rather than leaving the choice to the governor. Kelstrom said Measure F would address vacancies in other elected county offices.

“But we didn't take into consideration other elected officials,” he said.

If the next regularly scheduled election falls within a year of a vacancy, voters would choose someone to complete the term during that election. Otherwise, an appointment would require support from at least four of the five supervisors. Currently, three supervisors can approve an appointment.

The county charter already allows supervisors to fill vacancies on their own board by appointment or special election. Kelstrom said Measure F would address vacancies in other elected offices.

The higher appointment threshold could have affected the selection of County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Clint Curtis in 2025. Curtis received support from three of the five supervisors.

Opponents say the proposal could delay selecting a permanent replacement when an official unexpectedly leaves office.

“An unexpected vacancy requires prompt and competent leadership,” their argument in the voter information guide reads. “This proposal could leave a critical county office without a permanent elected official for as long as 12 months simply because the next regularly scheduled election falls within that period.”

Charter counties in California take different approaches to filling vacancies in elected offices. Some, including Sacramento, Tehama and Orange counties, defer to state law. Fresno County requires a special election to fill some offices. In San Diego and Los Angeles counties, supervisors appoint a replacement to serve until the next scheduled election, when voters choose someone to complete the term.

A similar vacancy measure received about 41% support in 2024.

California counties were required to begin mailing ballots by Oct. 5. Ballots returned in person must arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the county elections office within seven days.