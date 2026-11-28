The Coquille School District has earned a state award for narrowing attendance gaps among student groups, even as its overall attendance rate trails Oregon’s average.

New data from the Oregon Department of Education show nearly a third of students statewide missed at least 10% of their school days last year. In Coquille, the share was 40%, down from nearly 47% the year before.

The department gave Coquille its Hòa Nguyễn Equity Impact Award, named after the late Oregon representative who had worked as a school attendance coach before joining the legislature.

In an email to district officials, the department cited gains among students with disabilities and several racial and ethnic student groups, along with progress in improving the accuracy of attendance records.

Regular attendance among students with disabilities rose from about 38% to 65% over four years.

“We do know that students attend more consistently when they feel safe and supported and connected to school,” said Interim Superintendent Jeff Philley. "This data over the four years points to our schools being a safe place with positive connections with their peers and caring adults."

The education department also pointed to the district’s efforts to welcome students who arrive late, including breakfast carts, positive interactions with staff and support from front-office workers.

Philley said administrators review attendance monthly and work with families on plans for individual students. He said some Coquille schools have exceeded their attendance levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

