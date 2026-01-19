Klamath County School District superintendent retiring after 8 years

Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said he is proud of projects the Klamath County School District completed during his tenure using federal COVID-19 relief money, including new gyms, turf fields and a construction trades center.

Still, he said it’s time to retire.

"I'm definitely ready to leave. My kids are up in Alaska, and my wife's kids are over in Idaho, and we've been a long ways away from him," he said. "We're having more grandkids come along as more time passes, and we want to be able to spend quality time with our families."

He said he believes he is leaving the district in a good position. In recent years, Oregon school districts have faced difficult financial challenges, low student test scores and chronic absenteeism.

Test scores at KCSD are low but increasing, and it’s doing better than the state average in terms of attendance and on-time graduation.

Szymoniak remains optimistic about the district's future.

"Some districts out there are really struggling. We're not," he said. "I know that our student performance scores have been down, but we've invested in training for our teachers in math and reading instruction."

He also pointed to career and technical education as a way to keep high school students engaged.

"We want to acknowledge and thank Mr. Szymoniak for his dedication and service to our students, staff and community," Board Chair Brooke Kliewer said at a recent meeting.

As a self-described "old guy in education," Szymoniak is looking forward to retirement, which he postponed two years to finish some projects.

He plans to spend time in Idaho and Alaska doing outdoor activities.

"I have property in Alaska that during my retirement, I want to be able to build a cabin up there and spend summers up there," he said. "I used to be a guide and have a charter business and do all kinds of outside activities as a side business. Now it'll just be for hobbies and fun."

Meanwhile, the school board has selected a firm — Human Capital Enterprises — to help with a national search for the district’s next superintendent. Their plan proposes choosing and announcing the new superintendent in May.

"I hope to see the district continue to build on its investments in research-based instructional materials, staff training and student-centered programs, ensuring long-term success for students and the community," Szymoniak wrote in a statement.