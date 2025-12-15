Klamath Falls program helps young homeless moms build stability

Homeless young mothers in Klamath County now have a new housing option: a transitional living program run by the nonprofit Integral Youth Services.

The program, called Aurora House, opened Monday. It’s for mothers aged 18 to 24 who are pregnant or parenting and experiencing homelessness. Children staying at the home can be up to 5 years old.

Mothers will receive case management, life skills workshops and workforce training while living there

Amy Mastro, shelter programs manager, said Aurora House fills an important gap for people with kids.

"We don't have any housing for them in Klamath County. It's a huge need," she said. "At one point this year, I got four phone calls in one week from four separate moms."

Women staying at the house must search for work, volunteer or be in school. They also have to participate in chores and monthly workshops and be sober.

The goal is for residents to leave after 12 to 18 months, with the help of Megan Pierson, a case management specialist.

"[We'll work on] skills, transition planning, or what their goals are, if they would like to transition out of the program early, what that's going to look like for them, where they're going to go, how they're going to have income, those types of things," she said.

Although IYS is a faith-based organization, the mothers staying there aren't required to attend religious classes or services.

Mastro said the goal is to provide more than housing.

"I hope that we can help them to create the start of their foundation, that we believe in them and that they can do hard things," she said. "There's people backing them. Because I think we all move better when we move with purpose."

The program is funded by grants and is held in a four-bedroom house the nonprofit owns. Mothers can refer themselves or be referred to the program by a community partner.

There are still rooms available for mothers in need. Those who are interested can reach out to Mastro at amymastro@iyskfalls.org or 541-882-2053.