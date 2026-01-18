© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grants Pass High School expands automotive program

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published January 18, 2026 at 6:19 AM PST
Two cut-away models of an engine and a pump
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
A number of cut-away engine models scatter the garage, helping students learn the internal mechanics of cars, January 16, 2026.

Grants Pass High School is expanding a popular automotive program after just three years.

Grants Pass High School is expanding its automotive program, now in its third year, to give students more space for hands-on training.

Around 150 students learn the basics of car repair while working on staff and student vehicles.

Students gathered to celebrate an outdoor expansion of the auto program, including two new lifts.

Automotive teacher Travis Rappleyea said it's been difficult to manage working out of the small garage.

“If a job goes sideways on us, as they very frequently tend to do, then we're down that space until we can get that vehicle out of here," he said. "And that's going to butt heads and interfere with all the other classes that we have going on.”

A covered space with large blue curtains enclosing it. Two hydraulic lifts are int he background with cars on them.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The new covered space at Grants Pass High School is fully enclosed with curtains and includes heaters to enable work year-round, January 16, 2026.

Rappleyea said having twice as much space means that students will have room to take on more complex jobs.

“When we finally got this outdoor expansion, we can actually work on our cars now as a whole group instead of just half and half," said senior John Higgins. "And it adds two lifts, so people that need lifts have them.”

The expansion was completed over the winter break. Rappleyea said around half of the students are interested in pursuing auto repair as a career. There’s a mechanic shortage in the Rogue Valley and nationwide, so more mechanics are needed.

"There's an average of — just in our Southern Oregon general area — 400 job postings a year for automotive technicians, or something very closely related," said Rappleyea. "They typically stay posted anywhere from 40 to 90 days, so there's a lot of opportunity."

Rappleyea said he's working with Rogue Community College to allow students to earn dual credits by completing RCC's basic automotive maintenance class in high school.

The district funded the $750,000 expansion through a debt restructuring plan that it said cost taxpayers nothing.
Tags
Education Top StoriesOregon NewsGrants Passhigh schoolsAutomotive CareAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Your support makes our work possible.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today.
Donate