© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon's first licensed outdoor preschool opens in Phoenix

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published September 21, 2025 at 7:22 AM PDT
Blackberry Academy Founder and Program Director Yessie Joy Verbena in Blue Heron Park in Phoenix. This area serves as a sort of classroom.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
Blackberry Academy Founder and Program Director Yessie Joy Verbena in Blue Heron Park in Phoenix. This area serves as a sort of classroom.

Blackberry Academy has opened under a new state licensing program.

Blue Heron Park in Phoenix has playgrounds, a pollinator garden and access to Bear Creek.

Now, an area among the trees has become a classroom for preschoolers.

Oregon recently began licensing outdoor, nature-based child care programs, one of only a few states to do so.

Yessie Joy Verbena recently opened the first one, called Blackberry Academy.

Children playing at a Blackberry Academy day camp.
Yessie Joy Verbena
/
Blackberry Academy Outdoor School
Children playing at a Blackberry Academy day camp.

She said spending time outside is how childhood is supposed to be.

"I always joke with families, if there aren't any walls, they can't bounce off of them," she said. "If you're outside, outside voice! It's okay, go for it, yell, scream, jump, climb the tree, be yourself. Explore the full range of who you are as a tiny little person. And it's wonderful."

Verbena said outdoor play is important for kids’ development, allowing them freedom, creativity and relaxation. As someone with a difficult childhood, she wants to help other children from underprivileged backgrounds.

"Time spent outside is so good for us in every aspect: physically, emotionally, spiritually," she said. "It's just got these healing powers."

Verbena said these programs previously operated in Oregon under a different status with stricter requirements. The license allows her more freedom and funding options, making the preschool more accessible.

For instance, families can now use a subsidy program called the Employment Related Day Care program to pay for outdoor, nature-based preschool.

A structure kids recently built in the woods at Blackberry Academy.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
A structure kids recently built in the woods at Blackberry Academy.

At Blackberry Academy, kids spend their days playing, exploring and learning about local wildlife.

"We've got a resident beaver. We have river otters, North American pine martens, bald eagles fly overhead," Verbena said. "It's right here in the middle of town and yet teeming with wildlife."

The city has an informal agreement with Verbena to operate in the park.

She previously operated day camps and also offers a toddler program with caregiver participation.

Blackberry Academy has room for 14 kids and operates from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Families can sign up for two or four days a week. There are two spots left for children to sign up.

Tags
Education Top StoriesOregon NewsRogue Valley NewsJackson CountyPhoenixpreschoolAppfeed
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
See stories by Jane Vaughan
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now