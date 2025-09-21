Oregon's first licensed outdoor preschool opens in Phoenix

Blue Heron Park in Phoenix has playgrounds, a pollinator garden and access to Bear Creek.

Now, an area among the trees has become a classroom for preschoolers.

Oregon recently began licensing outdoor, nature-based child care programs, one of only a few states to do so.

Yessie Joy Verbena recently opened the first one, called Blackberry Academy.

Yessie Joy Verbena / Blackberry Academy Outdoor School Children playing at a Blackberry Academy day camp.

She said spending time outside is how childhood is supposed to be.

"I always joke with families, if there aren't any walls, they can't bounce off of them," she said. "If you're outside, outside voice! It's okay, go for it, yell, scream, jump, climb the tree, be yourself. Explore the full range of who you are as a tiny little person. And it's wonderful."

Verbena said outdoor play is important for kids’ development, allowing them freedom, creativity and relaxation. As someone with a difficult childhood, she wants to help other children from underprivileged backgrounds.

"Time spent outside is so good for us in every aspect: physically, emotionally, spiritually," she said. "It's just got these healing powers."

Verbena said these programs previously operated in Oregon under a different status with stricter requirements. The license allows her more freedom and funding options, making the preschool more accessible.

For instance, families can now use a subsidy program called the Employment Related Day Care program to pay for outdoor, nature-based preschool.

Jane Vaughan / JPR A structure kids recently built in the woods at Blackberry Academy.

At Blackberry Academy, kids spend their days playing, exploring and learning about local wildlife.

"We've got a resident beaver. We have river otters, North American pine martens, bald eagles fly overhead," Verbena said. "It's right here in the middle of town and yet teeming with wildlife."

The city has an informal agreement with Verbena to operate in the park.

She previously operated day camps and also offers a toddler program with caregiver participation.

Blackberry Academy has room for 14 kids and operates from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Families can sign up for two or four days a week. There are two spots left for children to sign up.