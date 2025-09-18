© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Grants Pass firefighters get a pay raise, with a warning attached

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:09 PM PDT
A large ladder firefighting truck with two firefighters on the top of it.
Grants Pass Fire and Rescue
Grants Pass firefighters on the scene on March 10, 2025.

Firefighters in Grants Pass are getting a major pay raise for next year. The costs could spell trouble for the city’s budget.

The Grants Pass City Council approved a 4% across-the-board raise for staff, along with incentive pay. The lowest-paid firefighter will now earn about $72,000 annually. City staff estimate these raises will cost the city an additional $200,000 per year. The pay increase was negotiated by the firefighters union.

During Wednesday night's meeting, Council Member Indra Nicholas said the salary increases are likely to be a big issue for the city.

“I am going to vote for it," she said. "But I think we really need to look at the budget as far as personnel goes next year, because this is not sustainable.”

The city increased salaries for police earlier this year and approved six new positions for the police and fire departments without raising any money to pay for them.

Grants Pass currently has a balanced budget. But the most recent operating budget noted: "The costs of providing Public Safety service is increasing at a faster pace than revenues." About $5.7 million is still needed to fill the gap between revenues and expenses for public safety in the city

The city council approved the raises unanimously, but members noted the city needs to keep an eye on how these raises will impact the budget.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
