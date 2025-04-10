Oregon rejects Trump administration’s school funding threat over DEI policies

The four-page letter from the federal education department says “the continued use of illegal DEI practices may subject the individual or entity using such practices to serious consequences,” such as eliminating federal funding for state education departments or school districts.

Earlier this week, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal pushed back against the letter. Now, Gov. Tina Kotek and Director of the Oregon Department of Education Charlene Williams are doing the same.

“The Trump Administration’s threat to shortchange Oregon students hurts children and families and undermines the dedication and work of our educators,” Kotek wrote in a statement Thursday. “We will not tolerate this unwarranted and unlawful attempt to take away resources promised to Oregon students and paid for by the tax dollars we send to the federal government.”

In its letter demanding an abandonment of DEI policies, the U.S. Department of Education cites the Supreme Court ruling in SFFA v. Harvard. While that case involves race-conscious admissions policies at colleges and universities, leaders in the Trump Administration are using the decision as a basis for outlawing diversity policies “more broadly.”

Both Oregon and Washington officials argue that the states have already submitted the certifications and affirmations as required by federal law. In Oregon’s response letter, Williams argues that the demands in the April 4 letter from the U.S. Department of Education are “duplicative, unnecessary, and unduly burdensome.”

Williams’ response continues: “Oregon remains fiercely committed to its values of diversity, equity and inclusion, and we celebrate our differences and common humanity.” The letter claims a “moral and ethical obligation” to defend public education, and to ensure “children can learn and thrive in safe, welcoming, and supportive environments.”

Oregon’s response cites a handful of court cases that officials say suggest the need for regulatory processes to validate the sudden shift in education policy implied by the federal government’s letter. The state’s letter also says the demand from the federal government is “unclear” because terms such as “illegal DEI” are not defined.

In emphasizing the abrupt change underway since President Donald Trump returned to office, ODE’s letter noted a different attitude from education leaders during Trump’s first term. The letter said “former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos informed USDOE staff in 2020 that ‘[d]iversity and inclusion are the cornerstones of high organizational performance.‘”

Last month, Trump initiated an effort to close the education department entirely, on the heels of starting the process of firing numerous federal education staff.

The response from state leaders comes as local school officials in Oregon have been reaching out to parents and staff. In a message to the North Clackamas School District community Thursday, Superintendent Shay James reinforced support for values that “build relationships with students that honor their cultural heritage, foster their well-being, and engage each student to reach their full potential.”

James encouraged teachers to “continue focusing on what we can control: building trusting relationships with students and families, providing excellent instruction, and modeling calm and care.”

