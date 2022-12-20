6.4 earthquake rocks Humboldt early Tuesday

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s office, there is widespread damage to roads and homes throughout the county, especially around the communities of Ferndale and Fortuna in the Eel River Valley.

Over 70,000 residents were without power as of 5:45 AM, according to emergency managers. Two injuries have been confirmed.

The quake occurred about 14 miles southwest of Fortuna, according to the USGS, however there is no tsunami warning. Residents should be prepared for aftershocks.

Cal Poly Humboldt Campus has been closed, except for essential personnel as the college works to restore basic services.

