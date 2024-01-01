Crystal Ligori

Crystal LigoriOregon Public Broadcasting
As climate change makes weather patterns more erratic and access to water becomes more politicized, some Oregon farmers are pivoting to a centuries-old practice of growing crops without irrigation.
The Pacific Northwest is at the forefront of a new movement in how we imbibe. And it’s not for the region's award-winning Willamette Valley wines or hop-heavy IPAs. Instead, it’s about what’s not in our drinks: alcohol.
Strawberries have a long history in Oregon, both as part of our agricultural landscape and also as part of our state's story. From arriving via the Oregon Trail, to varieties being developed to combat disease, to a century old celebration with enough strawberry shortcake to feed a city, Oregon is serious about its strawberries.
Dungeness crab is the most valuable single-species fishery commodity in Oregon. In the 2021-2022 season, fisherfolk harvested more than 17 million pounds of crab, bringing in an eye-popping $91.5 million.
Sunday is National Strawberry Ice Cream Day. And although it may be a made up holiday, that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to celebrate — especially for folks in the Pacific Northwest.
Tiquette Bramlett is the first Black woman appointed to oversee a winery in a major U.S. wine region. And this year, she will help usher in a new crop of BIPOC wine industry changemakers with her nonprofit Our Legacy Harvested and their inaugural internship program.