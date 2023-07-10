Courtney Flatt

Courtney FlattReporter | Northwest News Network
All the dirt in the Naches River was too much for the City of Yakima’s water treatment plant to handle. Desert cities and towns in the Pacific Northwest could see situations like this happen more often as the climate continues to change.
Northwest wolves could soon head to Colorado. Wildlife managers there say they need wolves from out-of-state to build back their population. But will Northwest states help out?
Northwest scientists say the region’s unique geology could help the planet. To keep heat-trapping gasses out of the atmosphere, researchers want to pump CO2 deep underground.
With the climate rapidly changing, researchers are trying to find ways to make clean energy developments less expensive and easier to build. For the Northwest, offshore wind power could play a critical role, but it also presents major challenges.
A tiny parasite is killing bighorn lambs in the Northwest. A new study has identified a common parasite that’s causing stillborn births of lambs.
As in many arguments, opposing sides don’t always speak the same language. Such is the controversy of wolf management in the West, which is why new research found it’s important to clarify what people mean when they talk about managing the predators.
As wildfires grow, so do the costs for fighting those fires. But many states are failing to adequately budget for wildfire costs, according to a new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Scientists are studying old wildfires to find what forest treatments slowed the flames – and what treatments didn’t work so well.
Searching where salmon lay eggs is getting a boost from some eyes in the sky. Researchers are testing drones to survey for salmon nests.
The United States and Canada will renegotiate how to handle flood control and hydropower on the Columbia River. However, salmon advocates also want negotiators to consider the health of the Columbia River ecosystem.
Breaching the Snake River dams is one major way to protect salmon. That’s according to a federal report on salmon recovery in the Columbia River Basin that came out today.
Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish have made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River.