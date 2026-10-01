Windows in Time: Drink Up! When Jacksonville Was "Saloon City"

Did you know that at one time Jacksonville allegedly had as many as 36 saloons? Even after the lusty gold mining camp became the more civilized commercial, governmental, and social hub of Southern Oregon in the late 1800s, Sanborn Fire Insurance maps of the time show multiple saloons on every downtown block. Drink up and join Jacksonville historian Carolyn Kingsnorth as she goes "bar hopping" through Jacksonville's saloon history. Cheers!

Carolyn Kingsnorth is President of Historic Jacksonville, Inc., and a Trustee of the Southern Oregon Historical Society. She retired to Oregon after a 40+ year career in marketing and organizational management where she finally found a use for her B.A. degree in history. Her current project is Jacksonville's new History Center and "Citywide Museum."

The monthly Windows in Time lunchtime lectures feature well-known writers and historians and bring alive the people, values, and events that shaped our Southern Oregon heritage. Lectures are jointly sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) and Jackson County Library Services. Programs are presented in Medford (first Wednesdays) and again in Ashland (second Wednesdays). Recordings of Medford presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel.