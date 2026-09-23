Wild River Fall Market
Wild River Fall Market
Celebrate fall at Wild River Medford's Fall Market! Shop local vendors, sip seasonal Wild River beers, and enjoy food and drink specials. Admission is free, so bring your friends and celebrate the season with us. Saturday, September 26, 11 AM - 4 PM at Wild River Brewing & Pizza Co., 2684 N Pacific Hwy, Medford. Questions? Call (541) 773-7487.
Wild River Brewing & Pizza Co. - Medford
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wild River Brewing & Pizza Co. - Medford
(541) 773-7487
michael@wildriverbrewing.com
Wild River Brewing & Pizza Co. - Medford
2684 N Pacific HwyMedford, Oregon 97501
(541) 773-7487
michael@wildriverbrewing.com