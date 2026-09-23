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Wild River Fall Market

Wild River Fall Market

Celebrate fall at Wild River Medford's Fall Market! Shop local vendors, sip seasonal Wild River beers, and enjoy food and drink specials. Admission is free, so bring your friends and celebrate the season with us. Saturday, September 26, 11 AM - 4 PM at Wild River Brewing & Pizza Co., 2684 N Pacific Hwy, Medford. Questions? Call (541) 773-7487.

Wild River Brewing & Pizza Co. - Medford
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wild River Brewing & Pizza Co. - Medford
(541) 773-7487
michael@wildriverbrewing.com
https://www.wildriverbrewing.com/medford/
Wild River Brewing & Pizza Co. - Medford
2684 N Pacific Hwy
Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 773-7487
michael@wildriverbrewing.com
https://www.wildriverbrewing.com/medford/