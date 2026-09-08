Victorian Mourning Customs--Honoring the Dearly Departed

The Victorians created elaborate rituals around the passing of a loved one, covering everything from fashion to home decor to funeral etiquette to social behavior to personal mementos. Join Historic Jacksonville, Inc. at the historic 1870s Beekman House Museum when costumed tour guides will be sharing how Victorians honored their “dearly departed.” The house, located at 470 E. California Street in Jacksonville, will be decorated as a Victorian house in mourning— coffin in the parlor, clocks stopped, mirrors draped in black, mourning wreath on the door, and Victorian mourning clothing and hair jewelry and artwork on display.

One-hour “Victorian Mourning Customs” during 1-hour tours begin every 20 minutes from 12n through 3pm. Tour admission is $10 and reservations are encouraged. Tickets and information are available at https://historicjacksonville.org/victorian-theme-tours/. “Walk ups” are accommodated based on space available.

