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Victorian Medical Practices

Victorian Medical Practices

The Victorian Era was a time when doctors still lacked formal medical education; hospitals were virtually non-existent; germs were unknown; “quacks” peddled “cure-alls”; and narcotics, opiates, alcohol, and poisons were the base of most medicines. From 12n through 3pm costumed docents will lead 1-hour tours at the 1870s Beekman House Museum, discussing the local health care available in the late 1800s, sharing stories of Beekman family health issues and “cures,” and pointing out sanitation measures the family adopted. Although the Beekmans were one of Southern Oregon’s wealthiest and most prominent pioneer families, fame and fortune could not buy health care that did not exist or insulate the family from the many epidemics that raged throughout the country.

1870s Beekman House Museum
$10
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Jacksonville, Inc.
5412453650
info@historicjacksonville.org
www.historicjacksonville.org

Artist Group Info

info@historicjacksonville.org
1870s Beekman House Museum
470 E. California Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5412453650
info@historicjacksonville.org
https://historicjacksonville.org