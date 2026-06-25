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Travel in the Victorian Era

Travel in the Victorian Era

Americans were on the move during the second half of the 19th Century! In the span of 50 years, transportation options advanced from horseback, wagon or buggy, stagecoach, and sailing ship, to railroad, steamship and automobile. And, as the wealthiest and most prominent of Jacksonville’s pioneer families, the Beekmans experienced them all!
View antique cars and learn about the rapid changes in transportation during the late 1800s when the Rogue Valley A’s join Historic Jacksonville, Inc. at Jacksonville’s historic Beekman House for “Travel in the Victorian Age.”
One-hour docent-led house tours highlighting the Beekman’s travel adventures and the impacts on Jacksonville that advances in transportation brought about begin every 20 minutes between 12n and 3pm on Saturday, July 18. The 1870s Cornelius C. Beekman House is located at 470 E. California Street in Jacksonville. Tours are $10;lawn activities are free. Tour size is capped, and reservations are encouraged. Reservations and info at https://historicjacksonville.org/victorian-theme-tours/.

1870s Beekman House Museum
$10
12:27 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Jacksonville, Inc.
5412453650
info@historicjacksonville.org
www.historicjacksonville.org

Artist Group Info

info@historicjacksonville.org
1870s Beekman House Museum
470 E. California Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5412453650
info@historicjacksonville.org
https://historicjacksonville.org