The Story of Oregon Plant Explorers, Lila & John Leachla
The Story of Oregon Plant Explorers, Lila & John Leachla
We'll hear about the marriage, garden-building and plant discoveries of Portlanders Lila and John Leach, who traveled throughout our Southern Oregon region and found botanical treasures. The couple spent nine summers in the Siskiyous, exploring with their burros Pansy and Violet. They also developed a beautiful garden on Johnson Creek in southeast Portland.
Medford Congregational Church of Christ- Lidgate Hall,
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Siskiyou Chapter, North American Rock Garden Society
5418400929
italio@hotmail.com
Artist Group Info
italio@hotmail.com
Medford Congregational Church of Christ- Lidgate Hall,
1801 E. Jackson St.Medford, Oregon