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The Pozitronics - valley's premier all-you-can dance band - at Skout Taphouse, Ashland

The Pozitronics - valley's premier all-you-can dance band - at Skout Taphouse, Ashland

dance the night away along Ashland Creek with the valley's premier all-you can dance band

Skout Taphouse & Provisions
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pozitronics
5416217223
dellasaladom@gmail.com
facebook.com/pozitoronics

Artist Group Info

Dominick A DellaSala
dellasaladom@gmail.com
facebook.com/pozitronics
Skout Taphouse & Provisions
21 Winburn Way
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5414820119
skoutofashland@gmail.com
Www.skoutofashland.com