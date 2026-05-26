The Pozitronics - Spotlight on Iconic Ladies of Rock Show, Naumes Suncrest Winery
The Pozitronics - Spotlight on Iconic Ladies of Rock Show, Naumes Suncrest Winery
Back by popular demand, Pozitronics will feature all female vocalists from the 60s to contemporary and all dance music all the time - this is a ticketed event
Naumes Suncrest Winery
$12
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pozitronics
5416217223
dellasaladom@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dominick A DellaSala
dellasaladom@gmail.com
Naumes Suncrest Winery
1950 Suncrest RdTalent, Oregon 97540