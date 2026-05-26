© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Pozitronics - Spotlight on Iconic Ladies of Rock Show, Naumes Suncrest Winery

The Pozitronics - Spotlight on Iconic Ladies of Rock Show, Naumes Suncrest Winery

Back by popular demand, Pozitronics will feature all female vocalists from the 60s to contemporary and all dance music all the time - this is a ticketed event

Naumes Suncrest Winery
$12
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pozitronics
5416217223
dellasaladom@gmail.com
facebook.com/pozitoronics

Artist Group Info

Dominick A DellaSala
dellasaladom@gmail.com
facebook.com/pozitronics
Naumes Suncrest Winery
1950 Suncrest Rd
Talent, Oregon 97540