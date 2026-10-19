The Art of Healthy Vegan Living

Dr. Tuttle, author of the international best-seller, The World Peace Diet, as well as the companion books, The World Peace Way and Food for Freedom, provides keys to vibrant wellness during these challenging times, and teachings and practical tips. There will be time for Q & A and discussion in a supportive environment.

5:30 p.m. –potluck dinner (Optional - if attending, please bring a whole-food, plant-based organic dish)

6:30 p.m. – lecture presentation

Before the lecture presentation, Dr. Tuttle will play a piece of original uplifting acoustic piano music, and there will also be a display of Madeleine Tuttle's watercolor paintings of animals and nature.

In the presentation, you will gain the tools to understand the power of food to heal us not just physically, but also culturally and psychologically, and how to more effectively bring this understanding to your friends and family.

Besides the lecture going more deeply into the teachings in The World Peace Diet, Dr. Tuttle and his spouse Madeleine will share practical keys to reducing our environmental footprint, and to more healthy relationships and lifestyle choices.

“Dr. Will Tuttle is an inspirational force. The energy and expressions that I witnessed in the room around me were monumental.” ~ Jerrilyn Halbert, KPFT Radio, Houston

“I've never seen an audience so attentive and enraptured as when Will Tuttle speaks.” ~ Tench Phillips, president, Art Repertory Films, Norfolk, VA

“Use The World Peace Diet as a guide to empower yourselves and others in making dietary choices that are powerful beyond what you can possibly imagine.”

- Julia Butterfly Hill, environmental activist

Dr. Will Tuttle, visionary author of the international best-seller, The World Peace Diet, published in 19 languages, has lectured and performed in over 50 countries. Author of the recent best-selling books Food for Freedom and The World Peace Way, he is also a featured expert in Cowspiracy and other documentary films. Recipient of the prestigious Courage of Conscience Award and the Empty Cages prize, he has taught college courses in creativity, comparative religion, and philosophy, and is a former Zen monk and Dharma Master in the Zen tradition. Author of Your Inner Islands and editor of Buddhism and Veganism, he’s created 10 much-loved CD albums of original piano music. His inspiring presentations often include his music and evocative animal paintings by his spouse, Madeleine, an artist from Switzerland who is also a flautist, Waldorf teacher, organic gardener, vegan chef, and artisan. See www.worldpeacediet.com for more details.

