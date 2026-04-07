Tea and Revolution: Women's Role in the War of Independence, 18+YRS

Ever wonder what the Founding Mothers did to help America win their independence from Britain? The American Revolutionary war wasn’t fought just by the men. Women had a huge impact on the outcome of the war. They fulfilled many roles that were a major contribution to winning the War of Independence, from setting up a national boycott on British goods to working as spies, scouts and even a few as soldiers. Tames brings to life many of these extraordinary women whose, cunning, courage, and creativity helped win the war and shape our country.

In the first half of this program, Tames’ clothing, made from patriotic wool and linen, reflects the hundreds of women who took an active role in the War of Independence. It was a woman who the founding fathers trusted to print the Declaration of Independence with all of their signatures, and it was a woman who disguised those taking part in the Boston Tea Party. Many more worked as spies, scouts and even a few as soldiers. They helped prisoners escape, and defended their property.

In the second part of this program Tames changes into an imported printed cotton gown and talks about the women who did fund raising and kept their farms and businesses running, as well as organizing for food and supplies to get to the ever-moving Continental army. These women refused to accept the limitations placed on them based on their gender. Motivated by their desire to help America become an independent nation, they went above and beyond to help in any way they could, and often in surprising and ingenious ways.