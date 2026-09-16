Talent Maker City's 10 Year Anniversary Party

Celebrate a decade of creativity, connection, and community at 10 for 10: Talent Maker City’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration!

Join us Saturday, October 10 from 3–6 PM at Talent Maker City for a free community celebration honoring the people, projects, and partnerships that have shaped TMC over the past 10 years.

Enjoy live music, maker demos, local food trucks, cornhole and lawn games, and family-friendly fun while exploring the creativity and community that make Talent Maker City special.

Free and open to all. Come make, connect, and celebrate 10 years with us!