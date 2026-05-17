Siskiyou County Candidate Forum

Candidates from across the ballot have been invited to this public forum including congressional candidates, assembly members, county supervisors, controllers and more. Bring your voter pamphlet and learn about Siskiyou-specific candidates! Listen to short presentations, ask questions and talk informally with those who are asking for your vote!

NOTE FOR JPR REVIEWER: https://mountainrunners.org/ is tied in your system to this venue but they are not associated with this event. Parker Plaza is owned by the City of Mt Shasta. THANKS!