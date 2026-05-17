Siskiyou County Candidate Forum
Siskiyou County Candidate Forum
Candidates from across the ballot have been invited to this public forum including congressional candidates, assembly members, county supervisors, controllers and more. Bring your voter pamphlet and learn about Siskiyou-specific candidates! Listen to short presentations, ask questions and talk informally with those who are asking for your vote!
NOTE FOR JPR REVIEWER: https://mountainrunners.org/ is tied in your system to this venue but they are not associated with this event. Parker Plaza is owned by the City of Mt Shasta. THANKS!
Parker Plaza
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
We the People of Siskiyou County
califspirit@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
jim.m.kelsey@gmail.com
Parker Plaza
400 N Mt Shasta BlvdMOUNT SHASTA, California 96067-9061
530-812-0110
info@siskiyououtdooralliance.org