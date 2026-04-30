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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: The Power of Vision: Three Keys to Mastering Your Results by Michelle Dearing

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: The Power of Vision: Three Keys to Mastering Your Results by Michelle Dearing

Michelle Dearing is a transformational life coach and facilitator who helps people reconnect with their inner power and create a life they truly love. In this presentation we’ll explore three powerful principles that can help you gain clarity on what you really want, move forward even when you don’t know ‘how,’ and navigate fear in a way that no longer holds you back.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Michelle Dearing
https://www.thepowerwithinlifecoaching.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org