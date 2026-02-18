RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: The Great Upwising and Cosmic Comic Consciousness With Author and Humorist Steve Bhaerman AKA Swami Beyondananda
RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: The Great Upwising and Cosmic Comic Consciousness With Author and Humorist Steve Bhaerman AKA Swami Beyondananda
Steve Bhaerman aka Swami Beyondananda, humorist and “uncommontator” will offer these “signs of the upwising,” threads of love and functionality that are starting to weave themselves into a “whole cloth movement.” Steve will also show how humor, what he calls “cosmic comic consciousness,” can heal the heart and free the mind, and lift us above the dueling dualities battlefield onto a win-win playing field.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Steve Bhaerman
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org