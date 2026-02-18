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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: The Great Upwising and Cosmic Comic Consciousness With Author and Humorist Steve Bhaerman AKA Swami Beyondananda

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: The Great Upwising and Cosmic Comic Consciousness With Author and Humorist Steve Bhaerman AKA Swami Beyondananda

Steve Bhaerman aka Swami Beyondananda, humorist and “uncommontator” will offer these “signs of the upwising,” threads of love and functionality that are starting to weave themselves into a “whole cloth movement.” Steve will also show how humor, what he calls “cosmic comic consciousness,” can heal the heart and free the mind, and lift us above the dueling dualities battlefield onto a win-win playing field.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Steve Bhaerman
https://wakeuplaughing.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org