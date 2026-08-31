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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Love On Demand? A Playful Exploration of Divine Love, Appreciation & Connection by Marion Assenmacher

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Love On Demand? A Playful Exploration of Divine Love, Appreciation & Connection by Marion Assenmacher

How simple prompts can help us feel deeply loved, seen, and appreciated, with ourselves, each other, and the Divine. It is Marion’s true heart’s desire to ‘revolutionize love’ and make the world aware how wonderful and easily accessible unconditional love and appreciation are.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Marion Assenmacher
https://DivineLoveGroups.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org