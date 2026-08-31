RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Love On Demand? A Playful Exploration of Divine Love, Appreciation & Connection by Marion Assenmacher
RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Love On Demand? A Playful Exploration of Divine Love, Appreciation & Connection by Marion Assenmacher
How simple prompts can help us feel deeply loved, seen, and appreciated, with ourselves, each other, and the Divine. It is Marion’s true heart’s desire to ‘revolutionize love’ and make the world aware how wonderful and easily accessible unconditional love and appreciation are.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Marion Assenmacher
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org