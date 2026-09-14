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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Influence Yours and Your Child’s Life Positively with Reality Dynamics “The List” By Marnie Hancock

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Influence Yours and Your Child’s Life Positively with Reality Dynamics “The List” By Marnie Hancock

Learn how to benefit both your children’s life and your own exponentially, through learning the REALITY DYNAMICS The List method.

The List method teaches that the subconscious mind is programmed very early in a child’s life, and that parents and guardians are the principal programmers of their children’s subconscious beliefs!

Marnie Hancock has studied and taught the List technique for 30 years. Marnie Has Co-authored books on the topic.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Marnie Hancock
https://therealitydynamicslist.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org