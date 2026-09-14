RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Influence Yours and Your Child’s Life Positively with Reality Dynamics “The List” By Marnie Hancock

Learn how to benefit both your children’s life and your own exponentially, through learning the REALITY DYNAMICS The List method.

The List method teaches that the subconscious mind is programmed very early in a child’s life, and that parents and guardians are the principal programmers of their children’s subconscious beliefs!

Marnie Hancock has studied and taught the List technique for 30 years. Marnie Has Co-authored books on the topic.

