RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Influence Yours and Your Child’s Life Positively with Reality Dynamics “The List” By Marnie Hancock
RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Influence Yours and Your Child’s Life Positively with Reality Dynamics “The List” By Marnie Hancock
Learn how to benefit both your children’s life and your own exponentially, through learning the REALITY DYNAMICS The List method.
The List method teaches that the subconscious mind is programmed very early in a child’s life, and that parents and guardians are the principal programmers of their children’s subconscious beliefs!
Marnie Hancock has studied and taught the List technique for 30 years. Marnie Has Co-authored books on the topic.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Marnie Hancock
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org