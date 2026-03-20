RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Divine Feminine: Deity, Archetype and Ideal by Dr. Karen Tate

From history and herstory to heresy, Tate discusses aspects of sacred feminine liberation thealogy that might be most crucial for humanity’s evolution or what some might call our ascension. Rev. Dr. Karen Tate is a thought leader, speaker, eight-times published author, and activist. Karen’s work is at the crossroads of spirituality, personal transformation and social justice. Her newest book, Divine Feminine: Deity, Archetype and Ideal, will be available in October 2026.